Crews Called to Home Fire on Indio Muerto in Santa Barbara

A woman is transported to the hospital for treatment after suffering smoke inhalation; the cause of the fire is under investigation

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 22, 2013 | 3:04 p.m.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews responded Monday afternoon to a home fire at 925 Indio Muerto.

Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk that the call came at 2:52 p.m. reporting a structure fire at the single-family residence, on Indio Muerto near Milpas Street. When crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the rear of the home.

A woman outside the residence was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being transported by American Medical Response to Cottage Hospital, according to Mercado.

He said the fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes.

An investigator remained on the scene to determine the cause of the fire, according to Mercado.

Santa Barbara police were also called in to assist with traffic control in the area.

