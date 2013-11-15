Crews Called to Home Fire on Tabor Lane in Montecito

Firefighters arrive to find flames and smoke coming from the single-story structure; the cause is under investigation

Crews with the Montecito Fire Protection District responded Friday afternoon to a structure fire at 665 Tabor Lane.

A nearby resident reportedly noticed smoke coming from the small two-bedroom cottage about 4:45 p.m. and called 9-1-1.

The woman said her husband and another man went to the home to see if anyone was inside. No one was home, but the men found flames coming out of a wall. They used a garden hose to help battle the flames from the outside.

Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the home, according to district spokeswoman Jackie Jenkins. The fire was contained by about 5:20 p.m.

According to a report from the scene, firefighters used foam on the flames, which limited the amount of water required and minimized the water damage to the home. Crews reportedly used 135 gallons of water; each fire engine carries 500 gallons of water.

Jenkins said three engines, one squad and three command vehicles as well as 12 firefighters responded to the scene.

There were no reported injuries, but there was smoke and water damage to the home. The cause remains under investigation.

Jenkins said the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District assisted in the response to the fire.

The owners of the historic property, called "The Honey House" and built in 1906, were beekeepers who sold honey to many early Montecito families, according to the Urban Hikers.

