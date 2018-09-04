Crews Closing In on Containment of Ogilvy Fire in Santa Barbara Backcountry

Firefighters are nearing full containment of the vegetation fire burning in Los Padres National Forest in the Santa Barbara backcountry.

As of Tuesday morning, the Ogilvy fire had risen to 85-percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The area charred remained at 175 acres.

The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon near the Ogilvy Ranch, northeast of Gibraltar Reservoir, in the Mono Creek drainage, and was burning between the Zaca, Rey and Thomas fire scars.

Officials said it could take several days to fully contain the fire due to its remote location.

Access to the fire is difficult, and some 300 personnel are assigned to the incident.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

