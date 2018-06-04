Crews Contain 10-Acre Fire East of Santa Maria

A 10-acre vegetation fire on the border of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties has been contained after burning for several hours Sunday night and early Monday.

The fire, which broke near 2300 Twitchell Dam Road northeast of Santa Maria, was controlled as of Monday morning, according to CalFire officials.

The blaze was first reported at 11:31 p.m. Sunday.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the incident under mutual aid with six engines, two water tenders and two bulldozers, according to Capt. David Sadecki.

Crews from CalFire, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service also responded to the blaze.

The fire reached about 10 acres before it was controlled at 1:28 a.m..

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

