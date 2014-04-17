Crews Contain Fire at Santa Maria Motel

Santa Maria fire crews responded early Thursday to a fire at a motel on South Broadway.

No injuries were reported.

Battalion Chief Rick Bertram said the first crew to arrive, shortly after 4 a.m., reported a well-established fire in a unit of the structure at 2250 S. Broadway, with heavy smoke and flames visible.

Bertram said crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to the unit where it started, but that a unit on each side sustained minor to moderate smoke damage.

The occupant was not hurt, he said, and all adjoining units were evacuated by Santa Maria police.

