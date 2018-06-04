Crews Contain Fire in Santa Maria Home

Crews responded to a structure fire on New Year's Day in the garage of a Santa Maria residence and quickly extinguished the blaze, which caused an estimated $1,000 in structure damage.

At 9:21 a.m. Wednesday, the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a home at 849 E. Louisa Terrace, according to Battalion Chief Rick Bertram.

He said three engine companies, one truck company and a battalion chief arrived at the scene to find moderate smoke coming from the attached garage of a two-story residential home.

They entered the garage, where they found and extinguished a small fire, Bertram said. The area was quickly ventilated.

