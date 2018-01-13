Crews Dispatched to Crash Involving Fuel Tanker on Highway 166

One person reportedly was injured when a car and gasoline tanker collided on Highway 166 near New Cuyama on Saturday night, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Just before 6:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Los Padres National Forest and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to incident west of Perkins Road.

There were mixed reports about whether the tanker was leaking fuel to create a hazmat incident. There were no reports of a fire.

A CalStar medical helicopter also was dispatched.

Highway 166 northeast of the Santa Maria Valley has seen more traffic than usual since Tuesday due to the closure of Highway 101 near Montecito following major flooding.

The narrow two-lane highway allows drivers traveling between the Central Coast and Southern California to connect with Interstate 5.

Authorities have since started asking drivers to use Highway 46 in Paso Robles since that route can better accommodate the heavy traffic.

A five-vehicle crash on Thursday night was blamed on a driver crossing over double yellow lines in an effort to pass slower traffic, sending one woman to the hospital after she was extricated from her vehicle.

