Crews Douse Fire Along Bike Path Near Goleta

Advice

Cause of small blaze adjacent to Maria Ygnacio Creek remains under investigation

Firefighters made quick work of a small vegetation fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon along a bike path near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. along the bike path, which runs along Maria Ygnacio Creek and behind some apartments and offices in the 100 block of South Patterson Avenue.

Two engine companies were able to quickly douse the flames, which were burning in grass and light brush, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The fire charred an area roughly 50 by 100 feet, Zaniboni said.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.