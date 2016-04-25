Investigators Say Fire at Santa Barbara High School Stadium Was Arson
Blaze in storage room under bleachers is third act of vandalism in the area within a week
Firefighters respond to a blaze at a storage room in the Santa Barbara High School stadium field house that investigators are calling arson. (Barbara Keyani / Santa Barbara Unified School District photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | {update} 6:20 p.m.
| April 25, 2016 | 4:06 p.m.
A fire that broke out Monday afternoon in a building at Santa Barbara High School's stadium was arson, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched at about 3:35 p.m., and found smoke coming from a building underneath the bleachers at Peabody Stadium, said fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, and no injuries were reported.
"There was a lot of smoke and not a lot of fire," McCoy said, adding that the building was used to store supplies.
Firefighters investigate a fire tha broke out Monday afternoon in the field house at Santa Barbara High School. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
A search was made of the building, but no one was inside, he said.
"All indicators point to arson, with this incident being the third act of vandalism to this area in the last week," fire Capt. Gary Pitney said in a statement.
Fire and police investigators responded to the scene to gather evidence and interview witnesses, he said.
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the Santa Barbara High School stadium Monday afternoon after reports of smoke from the building under the bleachers. (Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)
