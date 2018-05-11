Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 3:17 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighters Douse Flames of Shed Fire Behind Home Near Goleta

Engine crew passing through the neighborhood near San Marcos High discovered the blaze

Firefighters at scene of a shed fire near Goleta. Click to view larger
Firefighters mop up Friday after dousing a blaze in a shed behind a home near Goleta. Crews kept the flames from spreading to nearby structures, but the shed and its contents susatined significant damage. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 11, 2018 | 3:14 p.m.

Firefighters passing through a neighborhood near Goleta on Friday discovered a shed on fire, and were able to quickly douse the blaze.

An engine company driving on Hollister Avenue shortly before noon noticed smoke from the fire, and tracked it down to the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Cameta Way, in a residential area just east of San Marcos High School, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The residents were at home at the time, but were unaware that the shed was ablaze, Zaniboni said.

A full structure fire response — including three engines and a truck — was dispatched to the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the flames were kept from spreading to the residence or nearby properties, Zaniboni said.

Investigators were on scene looking for the cause of the blaze.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firetrucks in front of a house. Click to view larger
Fire engines stage in front of home near Goleta where a shed fire broke out Friday. Crews kept the flames from spreading to nearby structures, but the shed and its contents susatined significant damage. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 