Firefighters Douse Flames of Shed Fire Behind Home Near Goleta

Engine crew passing through the neighborhood near San Marcos High discovered the blaze

Firefighters passing through a neighborhood near Goleta on Friday discovered a shed on fire, and were able to quickly douse the blaze.

An engine company driving on Hollister Avenue shortly before noon noticed smoke from the fire, and tracked it down to the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Cameta Way, in a residential area just east of San Marcos High School, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The residents were at home at the time, but were unaware that the shed was ablaze, Zaniboni said.

A full structure fire response — including three engines and a truck — was dispatched to the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the flames were kept from spreading to the residence or nearby properties, Zaniboni said.

Investigators were on scene looking for the cause of the blaze.

