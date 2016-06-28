Crews Douse Small Vegetation Fire Along Painted Cave Road
Blaze broke out near the roadside about 1/2 mile from Highway 154 in mountains above Santa Barbara
A small vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday night along Painted Cave Road above Highway 154 was quickly doused by firefighters. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| June 28, 2016 | 10:02 p.m.
A small vegetation fire broke out Tuesday night on Painted Cave Road in the mountains above Santa Barbara, but was quickly doused by firefighters.
The blaze was reported at about 8:45 p.m. about a half mile up Painted Cave Road from Highway 154, burning in light vegetation and moving slowly.
Crews from Santa Barbara County, the Painted Cave Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the fire, which was began near the roadside.
Only a small area burned, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
A fire investigator was called in to determine the cause of the blaze.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Firefighters mop up Tuesday night after a small vegetation fire broke out along Painted Cave Road in the mountains above Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.