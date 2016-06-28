Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:03 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Crews Douse Small Vegetation Fire Along Painted Cave Road

Blaze broke out near the roadside about 1/2 mile from Highway 154 in mountains above Santa Barbara

A small vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday night along Painted Cave Road above Highway 154 was quickly doused by firefighters.
The blaze was reported at about 8:45 p.m. about a half mile up Painted Cave Road from Highway 154, burning in light vegetation and moving slowly.

Crews from Santa Barbara County, the Painted Cave Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the fire, which was began near the roadside.

Only a small area burned, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A fire investigator was called in to determine the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters mop up Tuesday night after a small vegetation fire broke out along Painted Cave Road in the mountains above Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Firefighters mop up Tuesday night after a small vegetation fire broke out along Painted Cave Road in the mountains above Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
