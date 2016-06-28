Crews Douse Small Vegetation Fire Along Painted Cave Road

Blaze broke out near the roadside about 1/2 mile from Highway 154 in mountains above Santa Barbara

A small vegetation fire broke out Tuesday night on Painted Cave Road in the mountains above Santa Barbara, but was quickly doused by firefighters.

The blaze was reported at about 8:45 p.m. about a half mile up Painted Cave Road from Highway 154, burning in light vegetation and moving slowly.

Crews from Santa Barbara County, the Painted Cave Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the fire, which was began near the roadside.

Only a small area burned, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A fire investigator was called in to determine the cause of the blaze.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.