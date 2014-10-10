Crews Extinguish Attic Fire in Goleta-Area Home

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to an attic fire in a home on the 5000 block of San Julio Avenue just outside Goleta on Friday evening.

The call came in at 5:18 p.m. and the county sent four engines and a ladder truck to the scene.

Light smoke was visible from the eaves of a two-story residence and firefighters quickly isolated the fire and contained it to a small portion of the attic, Capt. Mike Klusyk said.

The fire appeared to be associated with a bathroom fan and the homeowners were not displaced.

Investigators were heading to the scene to determine an exact cause, Klusyk said.

