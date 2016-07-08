Crews Halfway to Containment of Pine Fire in Ventura County

Blaze burning for eight days in remote Sespe Wilderness area has charred 2,304 acres

Firefighters have reached the halfway mark in their efforts to contain the Pine Fire, which has been burning for eight days in the rugged Ventura County back country.

As of Friday night, the blaze burning in the Sespe Wilderness had charred 2,304 acres and was 50-percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Crews have been working aggressively to keep the fire north of Pine Mountain Ridge.

Because of the treacherous terrain, and also due to the fact the fire is burning in a federal wilderness area, firefighters are limited in the tactics they can use to corral the flames.

“Aircraft have been critical to suppression operations due to the steep terrain and difficult access to the fire line,” the Forest Service said on its Inciweb webpage. “Fixed wing and helicopters are being used extensively and have been successful in keeping the fire from spreading.”

Crews are trying to box in the fire, with containment lines at Lockwood Valley on the north, Pine Mountain Ridge on the south, Grade Valley Road on the east, and a bulldozer line on the west from the Ozena Fire Station to south Pine Mountain Road, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Firefighters and aircraft spent the day Friday targeting the north and west flanks of the fire in an effort to keep it from spreading, and to give crews time to complete direct line construction.

The blaze is burning 11 miles north of Ojai in the 219,700-acre Sespe Wilderness, and is threatening 51 structures, with none damaged so far.

Because of the remoteness of the fire, many of the firefighters have been “spiking out ” or camping near the fire lines rather than at a base camp in town.

Teams of mules have been brought in to ferry supplies, which also have been transported via helicopter.

More than 600 personnel were assigned to the fire as of Friday night.

A voluntary evacuation of the Camp Scheideck community remained in effect. Due to potential fire hazards, Reyes Creek Campground and the Grade Valley area including Thorne Meadow and Fish Bowls are closed to the public.

Closures due to the fire include the Pine Mountain Recreational Area at Highway 33; Reyes Creek Campground near Camp Sheideck; Reyes Creek Trailhead; Piedra Blanca Trailhead; Chorro Grande Trailhead; and the Grade Valley Road junction at Lockwood Valley Road.

Officials noted that the retardant used on the Pine Fire is approximately 85 percent water, 10 percent fertilizer and 5 percent other ingredients such as iron indicating the red color.

The water cools and wets the vegetation, preventing ignition, and the red color allows visibility to both air and ground firefighters.

The color will fade to light brown in about 10 days, blending into the surroundings.

