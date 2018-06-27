Crews Hold Flames in Check in Residential Structure Fire in Santa Barbara Foothills

Blaze on 300 block of West Mountain Drive 'was on it’s way to being a really big fire' before being knocked down

Quick work by firefighters is credited with preventing a residential structure fire from become a major conflagration Wednesday evening in the Santa Barbara foothills.

Santa Barbara city crews were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. to the fire on the 300 block of West Mountain Drive, according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

The blaze broke out in an outdoor storage shed that was up against the two-story home, McCoy said.

The flames charred up the back side of the residence, he said, and had begun penetrating to the inside of the home.

“The guys made a nice save in keeping it mostly to the exterior,” McCoy told Noozhawk. “It was on it’s way to being a really big fire.”

Four people inside the residence were able to evacuate without injuries, McCoy said, adding that four cats also were safely rescued.

Three engines and a ladder truck from the city responded to the blaze, and were assisted by a Santa Barbara County engine crew.

Santa Barbara police provided traffic control and an AMR ambulance crew was called in to check out the residents, who declined medical treatment.

The shed held paint containers and aerosol cans, McCoy said, noting that some of them were exploding due to the fire when firefighters arrived.

An investigator was on scene Wednesday night searching for the cause of the blaze.

The American Red Cross was called in to provide temporary lodging for the displaced residents.

