Crews Prevent Fence Fire from Spreading to Building in Santa Barbara

Flames charred fenced enclosure and contents on 4000 block of Calle Real; cause under investigation

Santa Barbara city firefighters on Tuesday were able to prevent a fire burning in a fenced enclosure from spreading to the adjacent building.

Crews were called out at about 4 p.m. to the two-story, mixed-use building on the 4000 block of Calle Real.

They found the fire burning a wooden fence and the items stored behind it, according to fire Capt. Kevin Hokom.

The flames were quickly knocked down before they could spread to the adjacent liquor store and the residential apartments on the second floor, Hokom said.

An investigators was called to the scene to look for the cause.

No injuries were reported.

