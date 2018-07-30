Crews Quickly Extinguish Commercial Truck Fire in Guadalupe

Fire was contained to the engine compartment and cab of the box truck on West Main Street

A fire involving a commercial truck in Guadalupe was kept to the engine compartment and cab on Monday afternoon, according to the Guadalupe Fire Department.

At 5:15 p.m., personnel from the Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County fire departments responded to the vehicle fire on the 4500 block of West Main Street.

The first firefighters to arrive found the truck on fire, and worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, Guadalupe firefighters said.

The fire was contained to the engine compartment and cab of the box truck.

The driver was not injured in the incident, which sent up a large column of black smoke.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.