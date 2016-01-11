Crews Rescue Man Found Dangling Upside Down From Isla Vista Cliff

Sports

Man is transported to hospital with leg injuries after beach walkers find him tangled up in a rope below Del Playa Drive

In a bizarre cliff rescue, emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to Isla Vista, where beach walkers found a man hanging upside down from the cliff, with a rope wrapped around his injured leg, apparently trapping him there overnight.

The man was found around 2 p.m. but had been stuck there for 13 hours, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

People walking by on the beach below the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive saw the man hanging from the cliff side about 15 feet above the beach, and used something sharp to cut him down, Zaniboni said.

“He was not in good shape, he had been hanging upside down for 13 hours,” Zaniboni said.

The man told responders he had no feeling in his leg when rescuers put him into a Stokes basket and transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to the County Fire Department.

It was lucky someone was walking that particular stretch of beach on Monday, Zaniboni said.

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol got called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. and discovered a 34-year-old La Quinta man who had a rope tied around his calf and had been hanging from the cliff, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

A couple had cut the rope and was helping the man when deputies arrived, Hoover said.

The man had reportedly been rappelling down the cliff or climbing it with a rope, fell, and then the rope had been tied around his calf since 1:30 a.m. Monday, Hoover said.

It's unclear why the man was in the area and the department is working on a report regarding the circumstances of the incident, she said.

Authorities from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and UC Santa Barbara Police Department were also on scene.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.