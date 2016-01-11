Monday, April 2 , 2018, 1:14 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sports

Crews Rescue Man Found Dangling Upside Down From Isla Vista Cliff

Man is transported to hospital with leg injuries after beach walkers find him tangled up in a rope below Del Playa Drive

Santa Barbara County Fire crews carried out a man with leg injuries after he was found hanging upside down from an Isla Vista cliff side.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews carried out a man with leg injuries after he was found hanging upside down from an Isla Vista cliff side.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:10 p.m. | January 11, 2016 | 2:47 p.m.

In a bizarre cliff rescue, emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to Isla Vista, where beach walkers found a man hanging upside down from the cliff, with a rope wrapped around his injured leg, apparently trapping him there overnight.

The man was found around 2 p.m. but had been stuck there for 13 hours, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

People walking by on the beach below the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive saw the man hanging from the cliff side about 15 feet above the beach, and used something sharp to cut him down, Zaniboni said.

“He was not in good shape, he had been hanging upside down for 13 hours,” Zaniboni said.

The man told responders he had no feeling in his leg when rescuers put him into a Stokes basket and transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to the County Fire Department.

It was lucky someone was walking that particular stretch of beach on Monday, Zaniboni said.

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol got called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. and discovered a 34-year-old La Quinta man who had a rope tied around his calf and had been hanging from the cliff, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

A couple had cut the rope and was helping the man when deputies arrived, Hoover said.  

The man had reportedly been rappelling down the cliff or climbing it with a rope, fell, and then the rope had been tied around his calf since 1:30 a.m. Monday, Hoover said. 

It's unclear why the man was in the area and the department is working on a report regarding the circumstances of the incident, she said. 

Authorities from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and UC Santa Barbara Police Department were also on scene.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Rescue crews carry up a man with leg injuries during a cliff rescue on Del Playa in Isla Vista Monday afternoon. Click to view larger
Rescue crews carry up a man with leg injuries during a cliff rescue on Del Playa in Isla Vista Monday afternoon.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 