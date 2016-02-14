Injured Surfer Rescued from Rocky Beach Below Santa Barbara’s Shoreline Park

Victim taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after he apparently sliced his arm on surfboard fin

Emergency personnel responded Sunday to a report of an injured surfer in the water below Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m., to the western end of Leadbetter Beach, where a surfer had sustained a serious laceration to his upper arm, according to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

He said it appeared that the surfer had been struck by his board, likely sliced by the fin.

Emergency personnel carried the victim up the hill to a waiting ambulance, and he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“It was a pretty significant injury,” McCoy said.

The victim’s name and details on his condition were not available.

