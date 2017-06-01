Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:21 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Crews Respond to 3 Vegetation Fires Burning Near Gaviota

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported

A helicopter makes a water drop on a blaze burning Thursday along Highway 1 near Gaviota. Click to view larger
A helicopter makes a water drop on a blaze burning Thursday along Highway 1 near Gaviota. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:06 p.m. | June 1, 2017 | 12:04 p.m.

Firefighters responded Thursday to two separate vegetation fires burning near Gaviota.

The first blaze broke out at about 11:30 a.m. in the El Capitan State Beach area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire, burning in light to medium vegetation between northbound Highway 101 and Calle Real, was quickly contained by firefighters after charring about a quarter acre, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. 

A batch of small fires broke out a short time later along Highway 1 north of Gaviota, about a mile and a half from Highway 101. Responding crews found two or three separate fires burning in the grass along the northbound lanes, Zaniboni said.

Lompoc City Fire and Los Padres National Forest crews also responded, as did a County Air Support Helicopter which made several water drops to extinguish the blazes. 

Zaniboni estimated that about 3 acres burned in total, between those separate fires. 

The causes were undetermined but they appeared to be caused by a vehicle, like many previous roadside vegetation fires reported recently, he said. 

As of 12:50 p.m., Highway 1 was closed in that area because of firefighting equipment, and was expected to reopen by 1:30 p.m. Drivers were advised to use Highway 101 for a northbound detour and Santa Rosa Road for a southbound detour. 

Check by with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Firefighters battle a blaze burning Thursday along Highway 1 near Gaviota. Click to view larger
Firefighters battle a blaze burning Thursday along Highway 1 near Gaviota. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
