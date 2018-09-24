Monday, September 24 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Another Fatal Crash Reported on Highway 1 South of Lompoc

At least one person dead in collision near Jalama Road; highway expected to be closed for 4 hours

Fatal accident south of Lompoc Click to view larger
One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision on Highway 1 south of Lompoc. It was the third fatal accident on the road in the past eight days. (Dave Alley / KCOY News photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 3:33 p.m. | September 24, 2018 | 3:04 p.m.

For the third time in eight days, emergency crews responded Monday to a fatal collision on Highway 1 south of Lompoc, according to emergency dispatch reports.

At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County and Lompoc firefighters were dispatched to the scene on Highway 1, near Jalama Road and more than 10 miles from Highway 101.

The crash reportedly involved a gray sedan and a white pickup, with reports at least one person had died in the crash.

Crews were investigating whether a third vehicle, a motorcyle, also might have been involved in the incident.

A Calstar medical helicopter responded to the scene but was turned away due to the fatality and no other patients, according to emergency radio traffic.

One vehicle reportedly was on a cliff, with crews working to stabilize it while they worked at the scene.

The roadway was closed in both directions due to the incident, and was expected to remain shut down for four hours, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Last week, two fatal crashed on different areas of that segment of Highway 1 left a Lompoc woman and an Oxnard man dead.

On the afternoon of Sept. 17, Elaine Ventura, 66, of Lompoc and her dog died after her vehicle crossed the double-yellow lines and hit the vehicle driven by a Santa Barbara man.

Juan Romero Jr., 47, of Santa Barbara was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries after the crash.

On Friday night, a 2017 Honda Civic driven by Bryan Charette, 35, of Lompoc was northbound on Highway 1 when it slammed into a southbound 1997 Nissan pickup driven by Alfredo Martinez, 73, of Oxnard.

Charette, who reportedly was driving while intoxicated, was traveling at high speed and making unsafe passing movements when his vehicle slammed into the vehicle driven by Martinez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol's Buellton Area Office will investigate the collision. 

Additional information was not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 