Emergency Crews Respond to Apparent Drowning at Santa Barbara Harbor

Victim reportedly had gone into water to rescue a young girl who was having trouble

Emergency personnel were called out to the Santa Barbara Harbor Thursday afternoon after a man apparently drowned while attempting to rescue a child.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 5:15 p.m. to the sand spit at the end of the harbor breakwater, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that the victim, a man believed to be in his 30s who was with a group of family members, had gone to the aid of a 9-year-old girl who was struggling in the water.

"He became caught up in the current and the wind that was blowing pretty strong out there," Mercado said. "He was pushed out toward one of the buoys that was about 20 yards offshore."

Two Santa Barbara City College students — Bara Alkassir, 21, a journalism major from Egypt, and Elton Lankenan, 23, a political studies and economics major from Ohio — rescued the girl, while a surfer pulled the man to shore.

Attempts were made to revive the victim with CPR, but he was declared dead at the scene, Mercado said.

His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

Crews were delayed getting to the scene, Mercado said, because there was confusion about the location of the incident. Firefighters originally were dispatched to West Beach, but then were redirected to the sand spit.

One engine crew was ferried by a Harbor Patrol boat to the sand spit, while a second crew accompanied an AMR ambulance team out to the end of the breakwater, Mercado said.

The victim's body was transported to the Harbor Patrol dock and turned over to Santa Barbara County Coroner's personnel.

The Santa Barbara Police Department was investigating the death, and an autopsy was pending.

