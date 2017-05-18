Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Crews Respond to Barn Fire at Hearts Therapeutic Riding Facility

Structure was engulfed in flames when county firefighters arrived on scene

Firefighters responded Thursday to a barn fire at the Hearts Therapeutic riding facility near Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Firefighters responded Thursday to a barn fire at the Hearts Therapeutic riding facility near Santa Barbara. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 18, 2017

Firefighters responded Thursday to a hay-barn fire at the Hearts Therapeutic riding center near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 7 a.m. to the equestrian facility, which is located near the Sheriff’s Department headquarters on the 4400 block of Calle Real, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 30-by-30-foot hay barn engulfed in flames, which were spreading to adjacent vegetation, Zaniboni said.

They were able to quickly douse the fire, which remained under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

"Fortunately, all of our horses are safe and were not affected by the fire this morning," said Alexis Weaver, executive director Hearts Therapeutic. "Their safety and the safety of our students and staff (who were not on-site at the early morning time) is our top priority, and we are grateful to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department for quickly responding to the blaze and moving our horses out of the way.

“Sadly, our hay barn was destroyed in the blaze which includes grains, supplements, and medicines to feed our horses. We also lost about half of the gear in our tack shack, the proceeds of which provide scholarships for Hearts students.

"We thank everyone who has called or stopped by to offer their support – and we graciously welcome donations of any size from the community as we work to rebuild our hay barn.”  

Weaver said riding lessons for students will resume on Friday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

