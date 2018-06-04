Crews Respond to Brush Fire Near Santa Ynez Valley Winery

Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a small vegetation fire near a winery in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The blaze was reported at about 2:15 p.m. just north of the Curtis Winery on Zaca Station Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatch.

Initial crews on scene reported that there were 4-5 spot fires, burning in light vegetation with a slow rate of spread.

About a quarter acre had been charred, according to emergency radio traffic.

Further details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.