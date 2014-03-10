Construction Crews Strike Sprinkler, Causing Minor Flooding at AppFolio in Goleta

A Goleta business suffered minor flooding damage Monday when construction crews struck a sprinkler while working, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded about 12:10 p.m. Monday to a fire alarm at 50 Castilian Drive, which is home to AppFolio, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Construction crews working inside the building had knocked off a sprinkler head, causing water damage to the second and first floors, Sadecki said.

“Firefighters were able to stop the water flow, and then also help with evacuating some of the water,” he said, adding that crews were on the scene for about 45 minutes.

Sadecki said many AppFolio employees were not inside the building when the fire alarm went off because it was during the noon lunch hour.

AppFolio spokeswoman Aimee Miller said the minor flooding was not a huge disruption for employees, who briefly filed outside for the fire alarm but then got back to work.

An estimate of damages was not immediately available.

AppFolio, a web-based software provider, recently signed a new lease to occupy an additional 11,172 square feet at the Castilian Technology Center.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.