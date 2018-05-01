Crews Respond to Fire at Goleta Industrial Building
Firefighters report light smoke on arrival at single-story structure
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | 11:11 a.m.
| January 19, 2015 | 10:59 a.m.
Firefighters responded Monday to a fire at an industrial building in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The blaze was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Hollister Avenue.
Initial crews on scene reported light smoke coming from a single-story structure.
Additional details were not immediately available.
