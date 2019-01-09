Crews Respond to Head-On Collision on Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

Emergency personnel responded Wednesday afternoon to a head-on collision on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara.

The crash, which was reported at 2:40 p.m., occurred about 1 1/2 miles uphill from San Antonio Creek Road.

The collision involved a Toyota Tacoma, which overturned, and a Mini Cooper.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and an AMR ambulance was dispatched to the scene, along with the California Highway Patrol.

Injuries were reported, but details were not immediately available.

The westbound lanes of Highway 154 were reported block, and traffic was alternating in the eastbound lanes, according to the CHP.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

