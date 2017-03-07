Fire Causes Major Damage to Orcutt Home

Kitchen and attic of residence on Crescent Avenue charred by flames; no one home at the time

The kitchen and attic of an Orcutt home were damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Santa Maria Fire Department responded at about 4:20 p.m. to a report of a structure fire on the 300 block of Crescent Avenue.

A passerby had heard the smoke alarms sounding from a single family home and called 9-1-1, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Firefighters forced their way into the home, where no residents were at the time, and found a blaze in the kitchen area, Zaniboni said.

It spread to the attic and caused extensive damage to both areas, he added.

Crews extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes and the Red Cross was notified to respond for the home's residents, Zaniboni said.

Investigators responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

