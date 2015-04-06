Driver Suffers Moderate Injuries in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

The person is taken by ambulance to the hospital after complaining of head pain

A driver suffered moderate injuries after that person's vehicle overturned on Highway 101 on Monday afternoon and was transported to the hospital for treatment as crews worked to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

At 3:02 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded to a vehicle that was overturned on southbound Highway 101 north of the Dos Pueblos off-ramp, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Arriving units found a vehicle on its roof in the number one lane, and one occupant, the driver, was found outside the vehicle complaining of moderate injuries, including a head injury, Zaniboni said.

One engine, one truck and one battalion chief responded to the scene, and the patient was transported to the hospital via AMR ambulance.

At 3:20 p.m., the freeway traffic in the area was moving slowly, but the highway was not closed.

"They're working on getting the vehicle removed from the freeway at this time," Zaniboni said.

