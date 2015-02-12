One Hurt in Collision on Kellogg Avenue in Goleta

Officials say one of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire, and the other sheared off a fire hydrant

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident on Kellogg Avenue in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Kellogg Avenue, in front of the Honda of Santa Barbara dealership, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

A Ford Ranger pickup was southbound on Kellogg when it collided with a northbound Chevy Yukon that apparently was turning into the car dealership, Eliason said.

The Tahoe caught fire after the crash, and the pickup sheared off a fire hydrant, Eliason said, noting that the hydrant was spewing 3,200 gallons of water per minute until it was shut off by Goleta Water District crews, after about 20 minutes.

Fire crews were able to quickly douse the flames, Eliason said.

The Yukon driver, a man who appeared to be in his 70s, suffered minor injuries, and was transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

The pickup driver was not hurt, he added.

The county Sheriff's Department was investigating the crash.

