No One Hurt as Tree Crashes Into Tent at Campground

Emergency personnel responded late Thursday night to a report of a tree that had fallen onto a tent at a private campground along Paradise Road.

As many as six people were reported to be in the tent at the Rancho Oso Thousand Trails campground, according to emergency radio traffic, but law enforcement personnel on scene reported no one was injured.

Two Santa Barbara County fire engines and three ambulances were dispatched at about 10:10 p.m. to the scene, which is in the upper Santa Ynez River area along Paradise Road.

A request also was made for a Calstar air ambulance, but that later was cancelled.

