Crews Respond to Report of Vehicle Over the Side of Highway 154

Initial examination of the wreckage, 20-30 feet below roadway, found no one inside

Emergency personnel responded Tuesday night to a report of a vehicle that had gone over the side of Highway 154 near Santa Barbara.
Emergency personnel responded Tuesday night to a report of a vehicle that had gone over the side of Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. a half mile below Windy Gap.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | March 19, 2019

Emergency personnel responded Tuesday night to a report of a vehicle that had gone over the side of Highway 154 near Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County and city firefighters, along with the California Highway Patrol and a sheriff's Search & Rescue Team, were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. to an area about half a mile below Windy Gap.

The vehicle was reported to be 20-30 below the roadway, and initial examination of the wreckage found no one inside, according to emergency radio traffic.

Crews conducted a search for possible victims, according to county fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Firefighters also were cutting a line through the brush to access the vehicle.

Rain was falling at the time of the crash.

The westbound lanes were shut down in the area of the crash, and traffic was being alternated in the eastbound lanes, the CHP said.

As of 11 p.m., searchers had been unable to find the driver, and the roadway was fully reopened.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

