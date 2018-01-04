Fire Causes Significant Damage to Home in Mission Canyon Above Santa Barbara

Blaze started in garage of single-story residence on 2600 block of Montrose Place; elderly occupant escapes without injury

A fire that started in the garage caused significant damage to a residence in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the home on the 2600 block of Montrose Place, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

When crews from the county and the city of Santa Barbara arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story home, mainly from the garage, Zaniboni said.

The flames had started in the garage and had spread into the attic, he added.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire mainly to the garage and the front portion of the home, Zaniboni said, adding that there was some damage to the main residence.

The flames were reported knocked down shortly before 6 p.m.

An elderly man who was the only person at home at the time was able to get out of the house and was not injured, Zaniboni said.

No other injuries were reported.

There also were power lines down in the area, and Southern California Edison crews called to the scene to deal with them, according to Mike Eliason, a county Fire Department spokesman.

An investigator was called in to determine the cause of the blaze, Zaniboni said.

California Highway Patrol and sheriff's patrol units provided traffic control in the area.

