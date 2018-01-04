Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:59 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Causes Significant Damage to Home in Mission Canyon Above Santa Barbara

Blaze started in garage of single-story residence on 2600 block of Montrose Place; elderly occupant escapes without injury

Firefighters responded Thursday evening to a residential structure fire on the 2600 block of Montrose Place in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Firefighters responded Thursday evening to a residential structure fire on the 2600 block of Montrose Place in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:24 p.m. | January 4, 2018 | 5:45 p.m.

A fire that started in the garage caused significant damage to a residence in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the home on the 2600 block of Montrose Place, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

When crews from the county and the city of Santa Barbara arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story home, mainly from the garage, Zaniboni said.

The flames had started in the garage and had spread into the attic, he added.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire mainly to the garage and the front portion of the home, Zaniboni said, adding that there was some damage to the main residence.

The flames were reported knocked down shortly before 6 p.m.

An elderly man who was the only person at home at the time was able to get out of the house and was not injured, Zaniboni said.

No other injuries were reported.

There also were power lines down in the area, and Southern California Edison crews called to the scene to deal with them, according to Mike Eliason, a county Fire Department spokesman.

An investigator was called in to determine the cause of the blaze, Zaniboni said.

California Highway Patrol and sheriff's patrol units provided traffic control in the area. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

 

Firefighters responded Thursday evening to a fire in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara.

Crews from the city and county of Santa Barbara responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the residence on the 2600 block of Montrose Place.

Initial reports indicated flames and smoke coming from the single-story home.

There also were reports of wires down in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters responded Thursday evening to a fire in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara.

Crews from the city and county of Santa Barbara responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the residence on the 2600 block of Montrose Place.

Initial reports indicated flames and smoke coming from the single-story home.

There also were reports of wires down in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters responded Thursday evening to a fire in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara.

Crews from the city and county of Santa Barbara responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the residence on the 2600 block of Montrose Place.

Initial reports indicated flames and smoke coming from the single-story home.

There also were reports of wires down in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters responded Thursday evening to a fire in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara.

Crews from the city and county of Santa Barbara responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the residence on the 2600 block of Montrose Place.

Initial reports indicated flames and smoke coming from the single-story home.

There also were reports of wires down in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters responded Thursday evening to a fire in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara.

Crews from the city and county of Santa Barbara responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the residence on the 2600 block of Montrose Place.

Initial reports indicated flames and smoke coming from the single-story home.

There also were reports of wires down in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters responded Thursday evening to a fire in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara.

Crews from the city and county of Santa Barbara responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the residence on the 2600 block of Montrose Place.

Initial reports indicated flames and smoke coming from the single-story home.

There also were reports of wires down in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters responded Thursday evening to a fire in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara.

Crews from the city and county of Santa Barbara responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the residence on the 2600 block of Montrose Place.

Initial reports indicated flames and smoke coming from the single-story home.

There also were reports of wires down in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters ventilate the roof of a home on Montrose Place Thursday evening. Click to view larger
Firefighters ventilate the roof of a home on Montrose Place Thursday evening. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 