Crews Respond to Spot Fires Along Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Fire crews and the California Highway Patrol responded to several small brush fires along northbound Highway 101 on Wednesday morning.

"It went out but it was kind of surprising," Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Ed Hadfield said. "I mean, April 1 you don't expect that much of a little grass fire."

The fire gave everyone "a little big of a wake-up call" which is a good thing heading into dryer months, he said.

"Literally two weeks ago everything was green."

The smoke was spotted by drivers and first reported around 9 a.m. Several people pulled over to the right-hand shoulder and attempted to put out the fires with shovels, according to the CHP incident information page.

Fires were near the Broadway highway exit, and the northbound onramp and the slow lane were briefly closed while fire personnel responded to the scene, due to poor visibility from smoke.

