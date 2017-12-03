Crews Respond to Residential Structure Fire on Mesa in Santa Barbara
Blaze at single-family home was reported on 700 block of Juanita Avenue; damage estimated at $75,000
Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a fire at a home on Juanita Avenue in Santa Barbara. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | 2:46 p.m.
| December 3, 2017 | 1:21 p.m.
City firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a fire at a single-family home on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.
Heavy smoke was pouring from the residence on the 700 block of Juanita Avenue when crews arrived shortly after 1 p.m., according to Battaltion Chief Robert Mercado.
Four engines and a truck were dispatched to the fire, which was declared under control about 10 minutes later, Mercado said.
Initial reports indicated a person might be trapped in the single-story home, but a search determined that was not the case, Mercado said, adding that no one was home at the time of the fire.
An investigator was dispatched to the scene to search for the cause of the blaze.
Damage to the structure was estimated at $75,000.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters ventilate the roof of home on Juanita Avenue in Santa Barbara Sunday while battling a residential structure fire. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
