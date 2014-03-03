Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:48 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Called to Structure Fire in Sycamore Canyon Area

Damage is contained to a home's unattached garage; Southern California Edison responds to repair downed power lines

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | March 3, 2014 | 1:17 p.m.

Crews responded to a structure fire in the Sycamore Canyon area that broke out just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Crews from the Montecito, Santa Barbara City Fire departments responded to a call of structure fire at 651 Circle Drive at 12:35 p.m., according to Stu Pfister, a battalion chief for the Montecito Fire Department who was the first to arrive on scene.

A power line had been reported down in the area, and the unattached garage of a nearby home caught on fire.

The residents were home at the time and were trying to put the fire out with garden hoses when crews arrived, Pfister said.

No injuries resulted from the incident.

Pfister said the fire actually occurred in the City of Santa Barbara's jurisdiction, but both agencies were called out for a full structure fire response. 

Seven engines responded to the scene as a result, but some were turned back as the fire was contained and command was transferred to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, he said.

Pfister said the fire was contained to the home's garage and wasn't sure about the dollar amount of damage done by the incident.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol were stationed on Sycamore Canyon Road to keep traffic away from the downed power lines, and Southern California Edison was on scene to repair the lines.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

home fire
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire Monday at a home in Santa Barbara. (John Palminteri / KEYT photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 