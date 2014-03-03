Crews Called to Structure Fire in Sycamore Canyon Area

Crews responded to a structure fire in the Sycamore Canyon area that broke out just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Crews from the Montecito, Santa Barbara City Fire departments responded to a call of structure fire at 651 Circle Drive at 12:35 p.m., according to Stu Pfister, a battalion chief for the Montecito Fire Department who was the first to arrive on scene.

A power line had been reported down in the area, and the unattached garage of a nearby home caught on fire.

The residents were home at the time and were trying to put the fire out with garden hoses when crews arrived, Pfister said.

No injuries resulted from the incident.

Pfister said the fire actually occurred in the City of Santa Barbara's jurisdiction, but both agencies were called out for a full structure fire response.

Seven engines responded to the scene as a result, but some were turned back as the fire was contained and command was transferred to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, he said.

Pfister said the fire was contained to the home's garage and wasn't sure about the dollar amount of damage done by the incident.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol were stationed on Sycamore Canyon Road to keep traffic away from the downed power lines, and Southern California Edison was on scene to repair the lines.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.