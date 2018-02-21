Crews Respond to Vegetation Fire Along Highway 101 Near El Capitan

Blaze was burning on the north side of the highway in the area of El Capitan Ranch Road

Firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a series of small vegetation fires along Highway 101 in the El Capitan area west of Goleta.

Crews were dispatched at 5:38 p.m. to the fires, which were burning on the north side of the highway in the area of El Capitan Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several fire engines responded, and were able to stop the forward progress of the flames shortly after 6 p.m., according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

There actually were three separate spot fires — the largest was about 200 by 200 feet — that "pretty obviously were caused by a vehicle," Zaniboni said.

The fires started on the highway shoulder and burned up the adjacent hillsides, he said.

"It burned pretty good for February," he added.

There were no reports of structures threatened or injuries.

The right-hand northbound lane of Highway 101 was shut down to allow firefighters access.

