Crews Halt Progress of Vegetation Fire Along Paradise Road
Blaze at Rancho Oso RV & Camping Resort is contained at just over 6 acres burned
Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a vegetation fire along Paradise Road in the upper Santa Ynez Valley. The blaze was contained at just over 6 acres. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | 5:11 p.m.
| May 19, 2017 | 2:51 p.m.
Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a vegetation fire along Paradise Road in the upper Santa Ynez Valley.
The blaze was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at the Rancho Oso RV & Camping Resort, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire, which briefly threatened some travel trailers, was burning in medium brush, and was contained at just over 6 acres, Zaniboni said.
No trailers or structures were damaged, he added.
In addition to county firefighters, crews battling the blaze included personnel from Santa Barbara City, the Montecito Fire Protection District, the U.S. Forest Service and the Painted Cave Fire Department.
Two water-dropping helicopters were deployed to help quell the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a vegetation fire along Paradise Road in the upper Santa Ynez Valley. The blaze was contained at just over 6 acres. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
