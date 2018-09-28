Crews Respond to Vegetation Fire in Gaviota Area

Blaze broke out near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 1

Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a vegetation fire that broke out in the Gaviota area.

The blaze was reported at about 1:20 p.m. midslope on Gaviota Peak, near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 1, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department..

Crews from Santa Barbara County and the U.S. Forest Service responded, along with a county helicoper, two air tankers and a hand crew.

Forward progress of the flames was stopped after the blaze had charred 2-3 acres, Zaniboni said.

Cause of the fire was unknown, but was under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

