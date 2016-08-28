Crews Quickly Douse Vegetation Fire in Western Goleta

Blaze was burning on vacant property across from The Plaza shopping center west of Hollister Village

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a vegetation fire in western Goleta.

The blaze was reported at about 2:45 p.m. at Hollister Avenue and Pacific Oaks Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Four county engines responded to the blaze, which was burning on a vacant parcel between Hollister and the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Highway 101, across from The Plaza shopping center and west of Hollister Village.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to knock down the fire, Zaniboni said, adding that about a half-acre was charred.

The cause of the fire was unknown, and an investigator was en route, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .