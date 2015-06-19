Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Nearly Contain Vegetation Fire Near Orcutt

Blaze kept to less than 20 acres as crews fight back with air tankers, helicopters and ground crews

A fire burning near Orcutt was reported just after noon on Friday and burned at least 20 acres by 2 p.m., according to authorities.
A fire burning near Orcutt was reported just after noon on Friday and burned at least 20 acres by 2 p.m., according to authorities.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 8 p.m. | June 19, 2015 | 12:31 p.m.

A vegetation fire on a hill south of Orcutt on Friday afternoon was quickly contained to less than 20 acres and likely sparked when a bird struck power lines.

Initially estimated at five acres, the blaze was reported shortly after noon near Orcutt Hill Road and East Rice Ranch Road and was growing rapidly, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

By the time crews had surrounded 90 percent of the blaze Friday evening, the Ridge Fire had charred less than 20 acres.

Earlier, crews reported that the fire had moved up and over the communication towers on top of the hill and had potential to reach 50 acres.

 

So far, no homes are threatened from the Orcutt Hill fire, authorities said. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Air tankers and helicopters were dispatched to the scene and conducted numerous drops on the burning hill, according to emergency radio traffic.

No homes were threatened, but the firefighters initially reported the flames were moving fast, according to Zaniboni. 

Firefighters attacking the blaze from the ground had to deal with very steep terrain, he added.

By 3 p.m., minimal smoke was seen coming from the hilltop as helicopters continued to drop water on the site. 

A firefighter with second-degree burn injuries to his foot was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, Zaniboni said. Another suffered an ankle injury and also sought medical treatment.

Investigators believe the fire sparked after a bird struck power lines in the area, Zaniboni added.

As a precaution, fire crews were expected to remain at the site overnight to monitor the blaze, he said. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Aircraft and other resources are being used to battle a fire burning on Orcutt Hill on Friday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 