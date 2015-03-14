Crews Quickly Gain Control of Vegetation Fire Southwest of Santa Maria

Helicopter crew reports 1-acre blaze at Black Road and Highway 1; cause remains under investigation

A vegetation fire that broke out near Santa Maria on Saturday afternoon burned almost an acre before being contained, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze near the intersection of Black Road and Highway 1 southwest of Santa Maria was reported at about 4:20 p.m., said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The crew of a helicopter en route to the nearby Santa Maria Public Airport saw smoke from the fire and reported it to control tower personnel, who alerted firefighters.

Flames were burning on a hillside in light grass, Eliason said, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 25 minutes.

Three county engines, a water tender and a helicopter were dispatched to the fire, and were assisted by crews from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

An investigator was on the scene looking for the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

