Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:21 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Quickly Gain Control of Vegetation Fire Southwest of Santa Maria

Helicopter crew reports 1-acre blaze at Black Road and Highway 1; cause remains under investigation

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 14, 2015 | 6:10 p.m.

A vegetation fire that broke out near Santa Maria on Saturday afternoon burned almost an acre before being contained, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze near the intersection of Black Road and Highway 1 southwest of Santa Maria was reported at about 4:20 p.m., said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The crew of a helicopter en route to the nearby Santa Maria Public Airport saw smoke from the fire and reported it to control tower personnel, who alerted firefighters.

Flames were burning on a hillside in light grass, Eliason said, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 25 minutes.

Three county engines, a water tender and a helicopter were dispatched to the fire, and were assisted by crews from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

An investigator was on the scene looking for the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 