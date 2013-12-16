Crews Respond to Mobile-Home Fire in Orcutt

Blaze contained to one double-wide residence with an attached garage; no injuries reported

Crews responded Monday to a fire at that gutted a double-wide mobile-home and attached garage in Orcutt.

The call came in reporting the fire at 12:11 p.m. Monday and was reported at 3957 Berwyn Drive, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Three county engines and a battalion chief responded to the scene, as well as two engines from the Santa Maria Fire Department, Sadecki said.

They arrived to find a "well-involved" mobile-home fire, he said.

As of 1:18 p.m., the fire had been knocked down and crews were still on scene mopping up.

The blaze was contained to one double-wide mobile home with an attached garage and had not spread to nearby homes.

"The fire gutted the entire mobile home and garage," Sadecki said.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries resulted from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.