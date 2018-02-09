Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:09 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Breaks Out in Santa Ynez Riverbed Near Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:31 p.m. | February 9, 2018 | 7:30 p.m.

A small fire burned Friday night in the Santa Ynez riverbed near Lompoc, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Personnel from the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire departments responded to the incident shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters said the blaze burned in medium brush in the dry riverbed, but they had trouble accessing the location. Some crews tried to reach the site from the end of 12th Street.  

Reports of gunshots were heard before the blaze was reported, so fire crews requested that law enforcement officers accompany them into the area after meeting in River Park, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Later, crews said the fire burned in the riverbed on the west side of the river and that explosions appeared to be related to propane tanks, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The fire's foward progress was stopped at 7:45 p.m. after burning an area 100 feet by 100 feet, Zaniboni said.

The area appeared to be a homeless encampment and burned both brush and belongings, he added.

Multiple fires, drug use and other violent crimes prompted Police Chief Pat Walsh to recommend that the City Council authorize crafting a plan to evict illegal encampments in the riverbed in the coming months.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 