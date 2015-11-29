Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:14 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Getting Handle on Vegetation Blaze Along West Camino Cielo

About 1 acre charred; precautionary evacuations ordered for Lizard's Mouth area west of San Marcos Pass

A Santa Barbara County helicopter makes a water drop on a fire that burned about an acre near the Winchester Gun Club along West Camino Cielo above Goleta.
A Santa Barbara County helicopter makes a water drop on a fire that burned about an acre near the Winchester Gun Club along West Camino Cielo above Goleta. (Mike Eliason / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | November 29, 2015

Firefighters were able to quickly stop the forward progress of a vegetation fire that charred about an acre Sunday afternoon along West Camino Cielo in the area of the Winchester Canyon Gun Club.

Crews from the U.S. Forest Service and Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched at about 12:15 p.m. to the fire west of the San Marcos Pass summit.

A plume of smoke was visible from throughout the Goleta Valley, rising up from the ridge of the mountains, and calls poured in to 9-1-1 dispatchers, according to Mike Eliason, a county Fire Department spokesman.

The blaze was burning near the back side of the gun club at 6620 W. Camino Cielo, Eliason said.

“At this point, it looks like we have a pretty good handle on it,”​ he said shortly after 1 p.m.

Precautionary evacuations were ordered for the Lizard’s Mouth area, which is popular with hikers and rock climbers according to emergency radio traffic.

Two air tankers were on scene, but no drops had been made, Eliason said, adding that a county helicopter was working the blaze making water drops.

West Camino Cielo was shut down at Highway 154.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

Firefighters were dispatched Sunday afternoon to a brush fire near the Winchester Gun Club along West Camino Cielo. Click to view larger
Firefighters were dispatched Sunday afternoon to a brush fire near the Winchester Gun Club along West Camino Cielo. (Urban HIkers / Noozhawk photo)

