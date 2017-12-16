Crews Contain 14-Acre Vegetation Fire Reported Near Los Alamos

A vegetation fire burning in Drum Canyon south of Los Alamos reportedly was kept to approximately 14 acres on Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. and authorities soon called for a second alarm to fight the blaze, reported initially as 50 to 100 acres, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Vandenberg Air Force Base fire departments began responding to the incident in the 4600 block of Drum Canyon Road.

In addition to engines, aircraft, bulldozers and hand crews also were requested for the incident that sent a huge column of smoke into the sky near Los Alamos.

As of 1:15 p.m., firefighters on scene estimated the blaze had charred 25 acres.

By 3:45 p.m., the fire's size had been revised downward again to 13.6 acres, and several crews were being released.

Sheriff Bill Brown noted the Drum Fire as first responders dealt with the massive Thomas Fire's advancing flames along with an oil tanker rollover crash Friday night.

Crews "very quickly" attacked the Drum Fire from the air and ground, Brown said at an afternoon community meeting.

"There's been excellent progress made and (they) dealt with that," Brown said.

Firefighters on scene reported the Drum Fire flames were burning at a moderate rate of spread in heavy fuels.

Flames reportedly were moving away from Drum Canyon, Eliason said.

Authorities temporarily closed Drum Canyon Road between Centennial Street and Highway 246.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The 13.6-scre size of the Drum Fire matched the size of another fire quickly contained Thursday south of Lompoc.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.