Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:30 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Contain 14-Acre Vegetation Fire Reported Near Los Alamos

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 4:41 p.m. | December 16, 2017 | 12:45 p.m.

A vegetation fire burning in Drum Canyon south of Los Alamos reportedly was kept to approximately 14 acres on Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. and authorities soon called for a second alarm to fight the blaze, reported initially as 50 to 100 acres, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason. 

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Vandenberg Air Force Base fire departments began responding to the incident in the 4600 block of Drum Canyon Road.

In addition to engines, aircraft, bulldozers and hand crews also were requested for the incident that sent a huge column of smoke into the sky near Los Alamos.

As of 1:15 p.m., firefighters on scene estimated the blaze had charred 25 acres.

By 3:45 p.m., the fire's size had been revised downward again to 13.6 acres, and several crews were being released.

Firefighting resources responded to the 25-acre vegetation fire burning south of Los Alamos Saturday. Click to view larger
Firefighting resources responded to the 25-acre vegetation fire burning south of Los Alamos Saturday. (Sean Parker photo)

Sheriff Bill Brown noted the Drum Fire as first responders dealt with the massive Thomas Fire's advancing flames along with an oil tanker rollover crash Friday night.

Crews "very quickly" attacked the Drum Fire from the air and ground, Brown said at an afternoon community meeting.

"There's been excellent progress made and (they) dealt with that," Brown said. 

Firefighters on scene reported the Drum Fire flames were burning at a moderate rate of spread in heavy fuels.

Flames reportedly were moving away from Drum Canyon, Eliason said. 

Authorities temporarily closed Drum Canyon Road between Centennial Street and Highway 246. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The 13.6-scre size of the Drum Fire matched the size of another fire quickly contained Thursday south of Lompoc. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 