Crews Quickly Contain Fire in Winchester Canyon

Santa Barbara County firefighters quickly contained a vehicle fire in Winchester Canyon that had spread to the nearby vegetation.

The blaze broke out about 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Winchester Canyon Road, about four miles up in Los Padres National Forest, according to fire Engineer Paul Christensen.

Smoke from the blaze was visible from Highway 101 and other parts of the South Coast.

A full vegetation fire response, including aircraft, was initially dispatched to the scene, but most of the units later were canceled.

The fuel tanks on the vehicle may have exploded, according to emergency radio traffic.

When the first crews arrived, the vehicle was engulfed in flames, which had spread to mulch in the surrounding area.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire, and were mopping up the scene.

