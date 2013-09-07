Fire Burns 8 Acres Near Jameson Lake Before Being Contained

A vegetation fire that was burning Saturday near Jameson Lake in the Santa Barbara backcountry had charred seven acres and was 70 percent contained by early evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Firefighters from the Forest Service, Santa Barbara County, Montecito and other local agencies were dispatched to the blaze, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m.

The fire was burning at a moderate rate through heavy brush, Forest Service spokesman Andrew Madsen said.

At 6:30 p.m., Madsen said crews appeared to be getting the upper hand.

"The air tankers were able to hold it in check," he said.

Ten engines, three hand crews and two patrol vehicles were sent to the fire, Madsen said, and five helicopters and five air tankers also were ordered.

A second alarm was called at about 4:30 p.m., ordering up additional resources to battle the fire, which is in a remote area of Los Padres National Forest.

By early evening, about 150 personnel had been assigned to the fire, Madsen said.

Jameson Lake is in the upper Santa Ynez River drainage, on the north side of the Santa Ynez Mountains from Carpinteria.

Second-alarm firefighters were staging at the Juncal Campground, according to emergency radio traffic.

The blaze, which was reported by a pilot flying over the area, has been dubbed the Carp Fire, Madsen said, because its original location was mistakenly believed to be near that city.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.