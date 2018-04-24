Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:12 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vegetation Fire Contained Near Lompoc; Cause Linked to Welding, Cutting Operation

Blaze burns six to eight acres, but no structures were threatened

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:50 p.m. | June 13, 2013 | 3:10 p.m.

Fire crews have contained a vegetation fire burning off Highway 1 south of Lompoc Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Capt. David Sadecki said Thursday night that investigators determined the cause was related to a welding and cutting operation.

He said the blaze was reported at about 1:50 p.m. at 6773 Highway 1, one mile south of the highway near Rancho San Julian.

It was fully contained at 3:30 p.m. after burning 6 to 8 acres, Sadecki said.

The fire was burning in a canyon about a mile south of Highway 1, Sadecki said.

About 80 firefighters were dispatched to the incident, assisted by water-dropping helicopters, Sadecki said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, Sadecki said. Highway 1 remained open.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation, Sadecki said.

The Lompoc Fire Department and Vandenberg Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 