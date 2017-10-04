Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:29 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found ‘Healthy’  in Vandenberg Village

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | October 4, 2017 | 9:18 a.m.
Krystal Jongsma, 16, has been missing since Tuesday morning in the Vandenberg Village area. Click to view larger
Krystal Jongsma, 16, has been missing since Tuesday morning in the Vandenberg Village area. (Contributed photo)

After extensive searches around Vandenberg Village late Tuesday night and most of Wednesday, a 16-year-old missing Lompoc girl has been found.

Volunteers and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department searched trails in the chaparral near Cabrillo High School late Tuesday night and Wednesday in an effort to locate Krystal Jongsma.

Lompoc police said the girl was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday walking toward the library on the Cabrillo High School campus.

However, she did not attend any of her classes Tuesday and was reported later in the day as missing. Police said the girl was considered an at-risk juvenile.

The Lompoc Police Department announced at 7 p.m. Wednesday that the girl had been found.

"We would like to thank the public for their help and concern," Lompoc police said Wednesday night. "She was found in the Village and is healthy." 

Someone reported seeing a girl matching the description walking on a street in Vandenberg Village, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

Detectives who were nearby contacted the girl and confirmed she was Krystal.

Search efforts included a police dog, drone, helicopter and county Search and Rescue team members, according to authorities. 

Additional details about the girl's whereabouts for the past 36 hours were not immediately available. 

