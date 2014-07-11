Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Crews Searching for Possible Drowning Victim at Lake Cachuma

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 11, 2014 | 8:49 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to Cachuma Lake  for a possible drowning Friday night, with one person reported missing in the water, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Shortly before 8 p.m., someone at an onshore campsite reported seeing a person swimming in the water near a boat while someone else in the vessel was trying to get people’s attention by frantically waving hands.

A park ranger showed up and got the swimmer safely out of the water before discovering a third person was unaccounted for, said fire Engineer Russ Sechler.

“At this point, (the third person is) still missing,”  he said at about 8:30 p.m.

Personnel from the Fire Department, County Parks and the Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident.

The search effort also involves a private boat.

The Fire Department’s Water Rescue Unit was en route to the lake.

Nightfall, limited resources and limited visibility were hampering the search effort, Sechler said.

“We may respond more equipment as things progress here,” Sechler said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

